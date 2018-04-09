 Journalist shot inside residence near Indian capital — Nigeria Today
Journalist shot inside residence near Indian capital

Posted on Apr 9, 2018 in News, World | 0 comments

A journalist was shot and wounded critically inside his residence near the Indian capital city New Delhi, police said Monday. The TV journalist Anuj Chaudhary working with a Hindi news channel was shot Sunday evening in Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) on the outskirts of New Delhi. “Last evening two assailants came on a motorcycle and barged […]

