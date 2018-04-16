 Journalist with Bekwai-based FM radio station murdered by unknown assailants - Ghana Broadcasting Corporation — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Journalist with Bekwai-based FM radio station murdered by unknown assailants – Ghana Broadcasting Corporation

Posted on Apr 16, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Ghana Broadcasting Corporation

Journalist with Bekwai-based FM radio station murdered by unknown assailants
Ghana Broadcasting Corporation
… | Updated Apr 16, 2018 at 5:18pm. SHARE THIS. Share Facebook Twitter Google+ · 0. A Newscaster of a Bekwai-based private radio station, Portia Agyeiwaa Kodie, has been killed by unknown assailants at her rented apartment at Bekwai in the Ashanti
Murder of DESS FM newscaster: management appeals for support to the policePrimenewsghana
Bekwai: Dess FM news caster killedGraphic Online
Journalist Killed In Her Own RoomModern Ghana (press release) (blog)

all 6 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.