JOY OF A MOTHER…YEARS AFTER HER SONS WERE MURDERED, IJAW LEADER, EDWIN CLARK’S WIFE, BISOLA, FINDS JOY IN SALEWA — Nigeria Today

JOY OF A MOTHER…YEARS AFTER HER SONS WERE MURDERED, IJAW LEADER, EDWIN CLARK’S WIFE, BISOLA, FINDS JOY IN SALEWA

Like a practiced pugilist, impervious to death’s dreary sting, Dr. Abisola Sodipo-Clark has shrugged off the hurt of losing her two sons to the grim reaper. After all the cobwebs and dreariness of pain lifted from her shoulders, she encountered peace in the reality of joy and abiding love in her beautiful daughter, Salewa. Yes, Abisola has a surviving daughter but very few people are aware of this fact.

A lot of people thought Abisola had been rendered childless after she lost her two sons, Adeife and Akintola, to the cold hands of death. In 2003, her sons were brutally murdered by gun men in a car belonging to the former president, Olusegun Obasanjo’s daughter, Iyabo Obasanjo, in Ogun State. Abisola mourned her loss to the extent that many thought they were her only children. However, the Iyalaje of Oke-Ona and daughter of late Chief Joshua Sodipo, has so many reasons to be thankful as her daughter, Salewa, a chartered accountant and overseer of the Adeife Akintola Foundation established in memory of her late brothers, remains her source of joy.

Salewa also runs a beauty parlour in the heart of Victoria Island. She has grown to a beautiful woman that any man will love to behold. It would be recalled that when her mother, Abisola, decided to marry Ijaw national leader, Clark, a lot of people jeered at the popular medical doctor. They wondered what she wanted in a second marriage with an 86-year-old man. Regardless of what people said or thought, the couple got married in March 2013. Unknown to the naysayers, Abisola saw what they couldn’t see in the aged politician.

