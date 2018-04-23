Jozi Hijacking Doesn’t Go To Plan After Victim Fights Back [Video] — Nigeria Today

Jozi Hijacking Doesn’t Go To Plan After Victim Fights Back [Video]

Karma? Some might call it that.

After following a couple to their home in Van Dykpark, Boksburg, CCTV footage shows three hijackers stop their car to get out.

They head inside the gates and things go quiet for a while – at least from a footage point of view.

However, soon the three hijackers return to their car and, well, that’s where things turn around drastically.

Watch below, and pop to the one-minute mark if you’re running low on time today:

This happened in Van Dyk Park on the East Rand last night. Two men were arrested and two others got away. WATCH how the owner surprised them! @MakeSAsafe WATCH pic.twitter.com/zzRCbh8c5K — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) April 20, 2018

So what happened? Well, after the hijackers kicked the couple out of the car, they were unable to reverse the car out of the driveway, which is why they ran back to their own getaway car.

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo confirmed the attempted hijacking, and explained that “the male victim jumped back into the car and reversed into the suspects’ car,” reports IOL:

Community members managed to apprehend two suspects and handed them over to the police. Unlicensed firearm was also recovered from the men, Masondo added. “An investigation is underway to establish if the car driven by the suspects was stolen and [whether] the suspects are linked to other crimes,” he said. The men have since appeared in the Boksburg Magistrate’s Court, where they are facing charges of attempted hijacking and possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Well, what else would you expect from Boksburg, hey?

[source:iol]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

