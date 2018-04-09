JTO Takes Madrid! Watch Temi Otedola's Fab New Vlog on BN TV - BellaNaija — Nigeria Today

JTO Takes Madrid! Watch Temi Otedola’s Fab New Vlog on BN TV – BellaNaija
|
BellaNaija
|
JTO Takes Madrid! Watch Temi Otedola's Fab New Vlog on BN TV
BellaNaija
In the new vlog, she's exploring Madrid as she introduces us to her best friend. Watch: VLOG 13: JTO TAKES MADRID (MEET MY BEST FRIEND) | Temi Otedola. Info. Shopping. Tap to unmute. If playback doesn't begin shortly, try restarting your device. More …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!