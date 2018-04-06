Juanfran Confirms He’s Set To Sign A New Contract Extension With Atletico Madrid — Nigeria Today

Juanfran Confirms He’s Set To Sign A New Contract Extension With Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid defender Juanfran says he is close to signing a new contract with the La Liga club.

“I’m going to continue at Atletico,” he said after the Europa League win over Sporting Lisbon last night. “All that is missing is the signature, which is going to be done shortly.”

Following Thursday’s Europa League victory over Sporting Lisbon, all eyes are now on the short trip to Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday for the derby with Real Madrid.

“I want to win on Sunday,” Juanfran affirmed. “It is a very special match.

“[The win over Sporting] was a great result, the team did a great job.

“Let’s now think about Real Madrid and the great game that we have to play at the Bernabeu, going there more united than ever to win.

“Winning a derby is very special. We are going to put all our heart into it and play to win, to get further away from third place and to be waiting on what Barcelona do.

“It will be decided in the details. We cannot go to the Bernabeu thinking that we will stay second even if we lose. We are winners.”

The post Juanfran Confirms He’s Set To Sign A New Contract Extension With Atletico Madrid appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

