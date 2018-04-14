Jubilee and Kanu MPs clash in front of DP Ruto over 2022 presidency - The Standard — Nigeria Today

Jubilee and Kanu MPs clash in front of DP Ruto over 2022 presidency – The Standard
Jubilee and Kanu MPs clash in front of DP Ruto over 2022 presidency
The Battle for the Rift Valley vote basket ahead of the 2022 presidential election between Deputy President William Ruto and Baringo Senator Gideon Moi appears to have taken shape after their allies faced off in Kericho County on Saturday. Political …
