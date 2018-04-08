 Jubilee leaders urge Kirinyaga rivals to unite - Daily Nation — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Jubilee leaders urge Kirinyaga rivals to unite – Daily Nation

Posted on Apr 8, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Daily Nation

Jubilee leaders urge Kirinyaga rivals to unite
Daily Nation
Deputy President William Ruto joins in a dance, flanked by Woman Representative Wangui Ngirici (left) and Governor Anne Waiguru during a fundraiser at St Peter Claver Catholic Church, Kirinyaga County, on April 8, 2018. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI | NATION
Moses Kuria defends Governor Waiguru over women rep rowThe Standard
Kenya: Waiguru Wants Woman Rep Arrested for Hiring Knife-Wielding HecklersAllAfrica.com
CHEATERS: Mama Rachel and her Casanova hubby don't deserve to be lovedNairobi News

all 16 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.