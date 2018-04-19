 Jubilee party rendered a big blow after ODM won Kinondo ward by election with a landslide. - The Standard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Jubilee party rendered a big blow after ODM won Kinondo ward by election with a landslide. – The Standard

Posted on Apr 19, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


The Standard

Jubilee party rendered a big blow after ODM won Kinondo ward by election with a landslide.
The Standard
The Jubilee party and Kwale governor salim mvurya were rendered a big blow after odm won Kinondo ward by election with a landslide.The courts nullified jubilee's Juma Maone citing irregularities. This leaves Jubilee with only five seats out of the twenty. In the final tally Omar Hamisi of ODM got 3412 votes while maone of jubilee received 2704 votes. others were Mambo Abdallah of NVP with 28 while Chula mzee of DPK got twenty votes. COMMENTS. Comment Policy …
Raila's fresh headache after Kwale victoryHivisasa

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.