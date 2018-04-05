Judge orders 'serial killer' Onyancha tried afresh - Daily Nation — Nigeria Today

Judge orders ‘serial killer’ Onyancha tried afresh – Daily Nation
Daily Nation
Judge orders 'serial killer' Onyancha tried afresh
Mr Philip Onyancha. High Court has on April 5, 2018 ordered the self-confessed serial killer to be tried afresh citing mistrial. Photo/FILE. In Summary. The judge directed the file to be taken before Head of Criminal Division Justice Jessie Lesiit for …
'Serial killer' Onyancha case a mistrial, Judge rules
