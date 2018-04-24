 Judges not cause of cases delay in courts – CJN - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Judges not cause of cases delay in courts – CJN – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 24, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

Judges not cause of cases delay in courts – CJN
Vanguard
ABUJA – CHIEF Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Walter Onnoghen has exonerated Judges of being the sole cause of delay in court cases, saying that the responsibility of investigation and prosecution rest squarely with independent bodies. The CJN who said that
It's Buhari, National Assembly's duty to set up special anti-corruption courts – CJN OnnoghenPremium Times
Dispensation Of Justice: Judges Are Frustrated – Justice OnnoghenIndependent Newspapers Limited
Judiciary not cause of slow justice dispensation ―CJNNIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)
The Punch –Daily Trust –Daily Post Nigeria –NAIJA.NG
all 15 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.