Judgment on information about Buhari's London treatment for June 5 - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Judgment on information about Buhari's London treatment for June 5
The Punch
Judgment on information about Buhari's London treatment for June 5
The Punch
The Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday fixed June 5 for judgment in a suit seeking an order compelling the Central Bank of Nigeria and its Governor, Godwin Emefiele, to provide information on the amount Nigeria expended on President Muhammadu …
