Judicial Service considering ADR precursor to civil trials — Chief Justice, FIAPRE - Graphic Online — Nigeria Today

Judicial Service considering ADR precursor to civil trials — Chief Justice, FIAPRE – Graphic Online

Judicial Service considering ADR precursor to civil trials — Chief Justice, FIAPRE
The Judicial Service is considering making Alternate Dispute Resolution (ADR) a mandatory precursor to every civil trial, the Chief Justice, Justice Sophia Akuffo, has hinted. ADR is basically a traditional form of resolving disputes without resorting
