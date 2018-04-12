Juliet Ibrahim slammed for asking a question about men who use women — Nigeria Today

Juliet Ibrahim slammed for asking a question about men who use women

Juliet Ibrahim slammed

Beautiful Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim has been slammed by some fans on social media after she asked an innocent question.

The Nollywood actress was dragged by some Twitter users after she asked for the name of men who used women.

Recall that she had said earlier on social media that the big brother niaja housemate is fake and boring which earned her some harsh words from his fans.

Taking to Twitter the star actress wrote;

“What’s the name for men who use women again ” she asked.

See her post and the replies below;

Recall that the Ghanaian actress had declared that Miracle is boring, and he should be voted out but got slammed.

Her tweets read:

Why are people still voting for miracle? It’s a game show let him step out of his comfort zone. Cee C is giving us DRAMA and we are loving it! #bbnaija CeeC for the money!!!

Major shout out to everyone who voted for baby girl @ceec_official we can do better! We will show the world that we are a force to reckon with!!! Women must understand the need to be in control at all times, in all situations; even with their emotions. #BBNaija Cee-C

Boring people support boring people. Lol Guy just Dey form quiet in d house. Smh abeg abeg. He’s boring. Miracle is boring and brings nothing to the table. he’s fake and not being real in the house. He’s two-faced. My opinion #BBNaija

The same way y’all think and feel it’s normal to insult me over my choice of contestant in the house, this is a reminder that I also have equal rights to insult y’all for your choices! #bbnaija

Bunch of boring, easily misled youth of this generation supporting a fake guy on a game show who’s done nothing special or extraordinary in that house! All of una don craze! I’ll start campaigning for MIRACLEMUSTNOTWIN

It’s a game show and every single person is entitled to their view/opinion. Why are leeches trolling my page attacking me cus of my choice or views? Shallow minded people. Better get off my page if you have nothing better to tweet at me! Get Guap and spend time on better tins.

Some reactions:

@ellyellyelly: We feel the same way about ur movie roles but you don’t see us crying and bashing those that support your hustle. Sell ur lashes in Peace na! #bbnaija

@idontmindmybizz: You are a disgrace to the human race.. You are in the industry and you know first hand how it feels to be judged wrongly, yet you use your dirty fingers to tweet rubbish!.. You are a pure disgrace. You are not God.. And have no right..kee your opinion to yourself

@M_idris12: Act,you cannot act. Sell lashes,you cannot sell. Marry Jamil,you cannot marry. Aunty just go back to Ghana.

@dollar1010: You will not go and look for a man, you are there calling people who are more real than you fake…what do you bring to the table? Okpee..#BBNaija

@mckenzieray30: This is exactly what would make him win, please continue . DONT go n find film to act oh, It’s another person’s image u just want to spoil, evil people

@Meddivva: What did ice Berg give u to drink? Tot u are a celeb, u can support ur fav without discrediting others. I’m highly disappointed ma…

@Qween_Vivian: Wow Juliet this is not fair, you can actually campaign for your CeeC without pulling miracle down… This is very low coming from a celebrity #Bbnaija

@Jessica46811462: Bitch go fuck your self. Your shameless self would still run after home the moment he’s out. Go Nd get married bitch. You old enough to give birth to miracle . You shameless shemale

@Official_Oye: Honestly, I don’t see anything spectacular about Miracle even though he’s the winner, Tobi would have been in his position but bcos he (Tobi) allowed himself to be brought down by a woman! #BBNaija

@Lamaris201010: as old as u ar u wil nt rspt urself,dat boring guy like u said hv a beta personality dan u..If u dn’t rspt urself a lizard on d street will insult u..I cn’t evn imagine myself likn ur movies nd liking u asumin pple badmouth u in d erly stge of urlife u will probably b a nobody

@LeRoy02576498: Miracle came into the game 2mnths ago now he has blown more dan yo Boyfwend…

@itoro261: Your last two words said it all..”My Opinion”..so don’t commit suicide when we start sharing our opinions about you.. In my opinion.. Issa lovely one ain’t it? Lolll

