‘Jumanji’ sequel confirms its release date and the return of Dwayne Johnson — Nigeria Today

‘Jumanji’ sequel confirms its release date and the return of Dwayne Johnson
Sony Pictures confirmed the release date for the sequel to Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, the studio’s highest-grossing film of all time, and the return of Dwayne Johnson as one of the film’s stars.
The post ‘Jumanji’ sequel confirms its release date and the return of Dwayne Johnson appeared first on Digital Trends.
