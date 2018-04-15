'Jungle Jabbah' was accused of cannibalism and other horrors in Liberia. How a US court brought him to justice. - Washington Post — Nigeria Today

‘Jungle Jabbah’ was accused of cannibalism and other horrors in Liberia. How a US court brought him to justice. – Washington Post
|
Washington Post
|
'Jungle Jabbah' was accused of cannibalism and other horrors in Liberia. How a US court brought him to justice.
Washington Post
PHILADELPHIA — The jury knew her only as Witness 18. The woman, dressed in the colorful traditional garb of rural Liberia from where she had come, said the man on trial was not an entrepreneur living quietly in Southwest Philadelphia, as he claimed …
Martha B. Hartley and Michael O. Hartley: Liberia's deep ties to Winston-Salem
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!