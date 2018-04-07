Junior hockey team bus crash in Canada leaves 14 dead and 14 injured, police say - USA TODAY — Nigeria Today

Junior hockey team bus crash in Canada leaves 14 dead and 14 injured, police say – USA TODAY
Junior hockey team bus crash in Canada leaves 14 dead and 14 injured, police say
USA TODAY
Fourteen people died and 14 more were injured in a crash involving a bus carrying a junior hockey team in Saskatchewan, Canada, and a semi truck, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. The RCMP said 28 people, including the driver, were on the …
Canadian police: 14 fatalities after bus crash involving junior hockey league team
Fourteen killed in Canadian hockey team bus crash: media
Canada police say 14 dead after hockey bus crash
