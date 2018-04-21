Jurgen Klopp Blames Dry Grass For Liverpool’s Collapse At West Brom — Nigeria Today

Jurgen Klopp Blames Dry Grass For Liverpool’s Collapse At West Brom

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has criticised West Brom for not watering their pitch at half time in their Premier League encounter at The Hawthorns on Saturday.

Danny Ings and Mohamed Salah scored for Liverpool to give them a healthy lead going into the latter stages of the game.

However, late goals from Jake Livermore and Salomon Rondon earned the struggling Baggies a 2-2 draw, leaving Klopp bemused at how the hosts let the pitch become drier as the game went on.

“We controlled it pretty well, their only opportunity was with set pieces, the rest we defended really well,” the Liverpool boss told Sky Sports News at full time.

“The whole game was a plot on the goalkeeper, everyone loves it in this country, but it makes life difficult for the goalie.

“It was a difficult game as the pitch got drier and drier. West Brom decided not to water the pitch at half time and that makes it difficult.

“It makes a massive difference. A team like West Brom do not need a wet pitch, they can do it next year playing on a dry pitch in the Championship.”

