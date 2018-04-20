Just in: At last, Wenger quits Arsenal — Nigeria Today

Just in: At last, Wenger quits Arsenal

Arsenal football club manager, Arsène Wenger, finally quits his position on Friday. While announcing his decision, Wenger said in the following statement: “After careful consideration and following discussions with the club, I feel it is the right time for me to step down at the end of the season.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

