 JUST IN: Buhari meets Theresa May in London - Daily Sun — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

JUST IN: Buhari meets Theresa May in London – Daily Sun

Posted on Apr 16, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Daily Sun

JUST IN: Buhari meets Theresa May in London
Daily Sun
President Muhammadu Buhari, who is currently holidaying in London, the United Kingdom, on Monday, held a closed door meeting with British Prime Minister, Theresa May. The meet was held at 10 Downing Street, the office of the British Prime Minister

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.