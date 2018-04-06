JUST IN: Former South Korean President Gets 24 Years Jail For Corruption — Nigeria Today

JUST IN: Former South Korean President Gets 24 Years Jail For Corruption

A South Korean court has sentenced former President Park Geun-hye to 24 years in prison after she was found guilty of corruption. The disgraced former president was found guilty of several corruption charges, abuse of power and coercion in a verdict issued on Friday. She was also fined $16m. Warrant issued for S Korea’s ex-president […]

