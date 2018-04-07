Just In - ISIS Leader, Qari Hekmat Is Dead - Pictures — Nigeria Today

Just In – ISIS Leader, Qari Hekmat Is Dead – Pictures
The world of Muslim jihardist are in shock right now as reports suggist that #ISIS Amir in Khurasan (Afghanistan) Qari Hekmat has been killed in an airstrikes in Jawzjan Afghanistan, claimed by Afghan #Military.
No need to say RIP for this one cuz his transition is enjoyment owing to the fact that 72 virgins will be waiting for him.
Pictures below.
