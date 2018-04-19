 Just In: PDP Holds Emergence NEC Meeting Today, Amid Concerns Over Third Force — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Just In: PDP Holds Emergence NEC Meeting Today, Amid Concerns Over Third Force

Posted on Apr 19, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The leading opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will today hold an emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Abuja. The meeting scheduled to hold in at the party’s secretariat by 2pm. Although the agenda of the meeting was not stated, party sources hinted that deliberations would bother around the defections of new members into […]

The post Just In: PDP Holds Emergence NEC Meeting Today, Amid Concerns Over Third Force appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.