Just In: Sen. Dino Melaye Arrested At Abuja Airport — Nigeria Today

Just In: Sen. Dino Melaye Arrested At Abuja Airport

APC Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye, says he has just been arrested at Abuja’s international airport. According to a tweet the senator posted on his Twitter account Monday morning, he said: “I have just been arrested at the international wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe airport on my way to Morocco for an official engagement […]

The post Just In: Sen. Dino Melaye Arrested At Abuja Airport appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

