JUST IN: Senators, House Of Rep Members Begin Signing To Impeach Buhari — Nigeria Today

JUST IN: Senators, House Of Rep Members Begin Signing To Impeach Buhari

Senators Signing To Impeach Buhari. Nigerian Senators and members of the Federal house of representatives have started collecting signatures for the impeachment of President Muhammadu Buhari. Read Details below. According to a Report by THECABLE, The lawmakers, who are not happy with the decision of the president to approve $469 million for the procurement of …

This super post – JUST IN: Senators, House Of Rep Members Begin Signing To Impeach Buhari appeared first on MYNAIJAINFO. Read Full Post >> myNAIJAinfo!.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from myNAIJAinfo!. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

