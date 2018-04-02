 JUST IN: Winnie Mandela Dies At 81 — Nigeria Today
JUST IN: Winnie Mandela Dies At 81

Posted on Apr 2, 2018 in Africa, News | 0 comments

The icon of the struggle passed away in hospital in Johannesburg. On Monday afternoon, social media started buzzing with the news that struggle veteran Winnie Madikizela-Mandela had passed away. eNCA reported that two family members told them she was taken into hospital for treatment but details were unclear. Her PA‚ Zodwa Zwane‚ confirmed the struggle […]

