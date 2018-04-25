Juventus captain Buffon denies Benatia bust-up after Napoli defeat - Tribal Football — Nigeria Today

Juventus captain Buffon denies Benatia bust-up after Napoli defeat – Tribal Football
Tribal Football
Juventus captain Buffon denies Benatia bust-up after Napoli defeat
Tribal Football
It was reported Buffon turned on his teammates after the 1-0 reverse. “It's the kind of gossip, patently invented, that comes when teams like Juventus who don't have an Achilles Heel lose," Buffon told JTV. “They try to destabilise the environment and …
