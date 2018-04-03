 Juventus, Madrid, Re-kindle Europe’s Majesty Rivalries — Nigeria Today
Juventus, Madrid, Re-kindle Europe’s Majesty Rivalries

Posted on Apr 3, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments

One of Europe’s most enduring head-to-heads, Juventus and Real Madrid have delivered drama aplenty down the decades – and meet again in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals Continental institutions who faced off in last season’s UEFA Champions League final, Juventus and Real Madrid boast a combined 14 European Cups and an almost perfectly balanced record […]

