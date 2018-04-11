'Referee has a rubbish bin where his heart should be,' says Gianluigi Buffon - The Guardian — Nigeria Today

‘Referee has a rubbish bin where his heart should be,’ says Gianluigi Buffon – The Guardian
The Guardian
'Referee has a rubbish bin where his heart should be,' says Gianluigi Buffon
The Guardian
Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon is sent off by referee Micheal Oliver after Real Madrid were awarded a penalty in added time. Photograph: Angel Martinez/Real Madrid via Getty Images. The Juventus goalkeeper Gigi Buffon criticised the English …
Real Madrid vs Juventus : Referee has garbage bag instead of heart, rages Buffon
Cristiano Ronaldo's stoppage-time penalty ends Juventus fightback as Gianluigi Buffon sees red
Not like this, Gigi! Sad & sorry end for Buffon's Champions League dream
