Juventus vs Real Madrid: Ronaldo is 'extraordinary' – Allegri - Daily Post Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Juventus vs Real Madrid: Ronaldo is ‘extraordinary’ – Allegri – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Juventus vs Real Madrid: Ronaldo is 'extraordinary' – Allegri
Daily Post Nigeria
Juventus manager, Massimiliano Allegri has described Real Madrid star, Cristiano Ronaldo as 'extraordinary' ahead of Tuesday's first leg Champions League quarter-finals clash in Turin. Allegri said for his team to stop Ronaldo from causing damage …
Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri planning move away from Italy
Massimiliano Allegri Says He 'Will Go Abroad' When He Leaves Juventus
Max Allegri Preparing to Replace Antonio Conte at Chelsea After Hinting at Juventus Exit
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!