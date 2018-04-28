Inter boss Spalletti expects sleepless nights over Derby d'Italia collapse - Goal.com — Nigeria Today

Inter boss Spalletti expects sleepless nights over Derby d’Italia collapse – Goal.com
Goal.com
Inter boss Spalletti expects sleepless nights over Derby d'Italia collapse
Gonzalo Higuain's 89th-minute winner earned Juventus a 3-2 win in the Derby d'Italia with the Inter boss sure he won't rest easy after the loss. Luciano Spalletti will suffer sleepless nights after his 10-man Inter side threw away a Derby d'Italia lead …
