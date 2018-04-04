JVC’s latest DLP projector offers 4K at a lower price, but it’s not the lowest — Nigeria Today

JVC’s latest DLP projector offers 4K at a lower price, but it’s not the lowest

JVC is known for its premium projectors, but its new LX-UH1 DLP projector offers 4K and HDR at a lower price. Will it be worth the extra money compared to recent offerings from BenQ and Optoma?

The post JVC’s latest DLP projector offers 4K at a lower price, but it’s not the lowest appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

