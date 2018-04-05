 JVC’s new 4K video cameras allow smartphone-controlled live graphics — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

JVC’s new 4K video cameras allow smartphone-controlled live graphics

Posted on Apr 5, 2018 in News, Technology | 0 comments

JVC’s latest pro 4K video cameras allow for controlling graphics during a live-stream, including sports scores, with a smartphone. One model of the GY-HM250 is designed for general graphics while another is geared toward sports.

The post JVC’s new 4K video cameras allow smartphone-controlled live graphics appeared first on Digital Trends.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.