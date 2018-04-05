JVC’s new 4K video cameras allow smartphone-controlled live graphics — Nigeria Today

JVC’s new 4K video cameras allow smartphone-controlled live graphics

JVC’s latest pro 4K video cameras allow for controlling graphics during a live-stream, including sports scores, with a smartphone. One model of the GY-HM250 is designed for general graphics while another is geared toward sports.

The post JVC’s new 4K video cameras allow smartphone-controlled live graphics appeared first on Digital Trends.

