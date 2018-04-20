 K1, Ayinde Marshal, returns from medical vacation, ready to hit the stage - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

K1, Ayinde Marshal, returns from medical vacation, ready to hit the stage – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 20, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Vanguard

K1, Ayinde Marshal, returns from medical vacation, ready to hit the stage
Vanguard
King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal has said that he is ready to hit the stage again to do what he knows how to do best-music. K1 DE Ayinde Marshal made this known at the Murtala Muhammed Airport while coming back from a medical trip. The Fuji Lord who has been

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.