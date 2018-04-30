Kachikwu assures N-Delta on completion of projects - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Kachikwu assures N-Delta on completion of projects – Vanguard
Kachikwu assures N-Delta on completion of projects
OGBIA— Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, weekend, assured that no Federal Government project in the Niger Delta would be abandoned. Ibe Kachikwu. He stated this shortly after laying the foundation stone of the multibillion …
