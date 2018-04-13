 Kachikwu named one of 100 most influential Africans of 2017 - The Eagle Online — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Kachikwu named one of 100 most influential Africans of 2017 – The Eagle Online

Posted on Apr 13, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


The Eagle Online

Kachikwu named one of 100 most influential Africans of 2017
The Eagle Online
The was contained in a letter signed by Omar Ben Yedder, the Group Publisher and Managing Director of New African. By The Eagle Online On Apr 13, 2018 Last updated Apr 14, 2018. 3 3. The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Emmanuel Ibe
Ibe Kachikwu Named Among 100 Most Influential AfricansIndependent Newspapers Limited
Kachikwu named among 100 most influential AfricansNew Telegraph Newspaper
Kachikwu named among 100 most influential Africans in 2017The Nigerian Voice (press release) (blog)

all 5 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.