 Kaduna Government Recruits 1,240 Medical Professionals, Gives Medical Assistance To Elderly Patients — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Kaduna Government Recruits 1,240 Medical Professionals, Gives Medical Assistance To Elderly Patients

Posted on Apr 13, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Kaduna State Government gives medical assistance to elderly patients who are between the ages of 70 and above. This was made known by the State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Paul Manya Dogo, during the Open Kaduna Ministry of Health Media Programme (OpenKDMoH). The aim of the program was in agreement of the Ministry of […]

The post Kaduna Government Recruits 1,240 Medical Professionals, Gives Medical Assistance To Elderly Patients appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.