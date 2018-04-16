Kaduna govt begins house-to-house search to control diseases — Nigeria Today

Kaduna govt begins house-to-house search to control diseases

The Kaduna State Government has introduced a house-to-house search mechanism to prevent and protect residents against outbreak of infectious diseases. The state Commissioner for Health, Dr Paul Dogo, said in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Kaduna that government was ready to tackle measles, cholera, meningitis and other viral haemorrhagic diseases. Dogo noted that the exercise was designed to curb the spread of the diseases across and beyond the state.

