Kaduna Govt to pay N10,000 monthly allowance to 17,000 ward heads — Nigeria Today

Kaduna Govt to pay N10,000 monthly allowance to 17,000 ward heads
Kaduna State government has finally resolved to pay N10,000 allowances to about 17,000 ward heads cut across the state for their roles in complimenting government effort to deliver public goods in the health and security sectors. Commissioner for local government, Professor Kabiro Mato, told newsmen in Kaduna on Wednesday that, “for their roles, the state […]
