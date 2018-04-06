 Kaduna is targeting real growth in agriculture, mining- El-Rufai — Nigeria Today
Kaduna is targeting real growth in agriculture, mining- El-Rufai

Posted on Apr 6, 2018

Gov. Nasiru El-Rufai of Kaduna State, on Thursday said, the key to the state’s growth is focus on Agricultural development. The Gov disclosed this , during the plenary session on the mandate of governance at various level on the improvement of standard of living of citizens as part of activities marking the third edition of the Kaduna investment summit, according to the News Agency of Nigetia, NAN.

