Kaduna LG Primaries: APC Counsellorship Aspirants Seek el-Rufai’s Intervention — Nigeria Today

Kaduna LG Primaries: APC Counsellorship Aspirants Seek el-Rufai’s Intervention

Ahead of the 12th May, 2018 local government elections in Kaduna State, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) counsellorship aspirants in Kaduna North local government area yesterday staged a peaceful protest over what they termed imposition of candidates and undue interference against the wishes of the people. The aggrieved aspirants who came out in their […]

The post Kaduna LG Primaries: APC Counsellorship Aspirants Seek el-Rufai’s Intervention appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

