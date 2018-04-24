 Kaduna : No Going Back On LG Polls – KADSIECOM Chairman — Nigeria Today
Kaduna : No Going Back On LG Polls – KADSIECOM Chairman

Posted on Apr 24, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The elections into the 23 local government areas of Kaduna state will still hold as scheduled on the 12th May, 2019 inspite of the inferno that occurred at the commission’s secretariate, the Chairman Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission (KADSIECOM) Dr (Mrs) Saratu Binta Dikko-Audu has disclosed. Although, the Chairman informed that some of the materials […]

The post Kaduna : No Going Back On LG Polls – KADSIECOM Chairman appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

