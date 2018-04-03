Kaduna Reps fault senate's rejection of $350m loan - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today

Kaduna Reps fault senate’s rejection of $350m loan – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Kaduna Reps fault senate's rejection of $350m loan
The Nation Newspaper
Fifteen members of the House of Representatives from Kaduna state have faulted the Senate's rejection of the $350m World Bank loan request by the Kaduna State Government. The Senate had on Thursday rejected the request by the State for the $350m loan …
$350m Loan: Group calls for recall of Kaduna senators
Nigerian politicians intolerant of human rights – Shehu Sani
Wave of inter gang violence,bloodshed high in Kaduna-Shehu Sani
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!