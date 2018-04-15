Kaduna state unveils $200m tractor assembly plant - Financial Watch Newspaper (press release) (blog) — Nigeria Today

Kaduna state unveils $200m tractor assembly plant – Financial Watch Newspaper (press release) (blog)
|
Financial Watch Newspaper (press release) (blog)
|
Kaduna state unveils $200m tractor assembly plant
Financial Watch Newspaper (press release) (blog)
Kaduna state unveils $200m tractor assembly plant – With the commissioning of the $200million Ramindra Tractors Assembly Plant, at Industrial Estate Kaduna, a joint investment of the Springfield Agro Ltd and the Ramindra Tractors Manufacturing …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!