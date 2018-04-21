Kaduna to host volleyball coaches training – official - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Kaduna to host volleyball coaches training – official – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Kaduna to host volleyball coaches training – official
Vanguard
The North West Zonal Office of Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports is organising a four-day coaching course in Kaduna to be sponsored by the President of Nigeria Volleyball Federation (NVBF), Mr Musa Nimrod. Volleyball. A statement signed by the Zonal …
Kaduna to host volleyball coaches training – official – Vanguard
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!