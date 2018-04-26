Kalonzo's past embarrasses him at Matiba's funeral service in Nairobi - Hivisasa — Nigeria Today

Kalonzo’s past embarrasses him at Matiba’s funeral service in Nairobi – Hivisasa
|
Hivisasa
|
Kalonzo's past embarrasses him at Matiba's funeral service in Nairobi
Hivisasa
Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka was on Wednesday on the receiving end at Kenneth Matiba's funeral service at the All Saints Cathedral in Nairobi. A close friend of the fallen democracy hero, Joseph Kibe, shamed those who were pretending to mourn …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!