 Kalu applauds Nigerians in Korea - The Eagle Online — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Kalu applauds Nigerians in Korea – The Eagle Online

Posted on Apr 27, 2018 in World | 0 comments


The Eagle Online

Kalu applauds Nigerians in Korea
The Eagle Online
The former governor while acknowledging the achievements of the federal government, extolled the virtues of President Muhammadu Buhari. By The Eagle Online On Apr 27, 2018. Share. Former Governor of Abia State and chieftain of the All Progressives
Kalu to politicians: Desist from provocative utterancesNew Telegraph Newspaper

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.