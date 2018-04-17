Kalu congratulates new OMPAN president, Anyalekwa - Daily Sun — Nigeria Today

Kalu congratulates new OMPAN president, Anyalekwa – Daily Sun
|
Daily Sun
|
Kalu congratulates new OMPAN president, Anyalekwa
Daily Sun
Eminent businessman and former governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Kalu, has congratulated the newly-elected National President of Online Media Practitioners Association of Nigeria (OMPAN), Mr. James Anyalekwa. Kalu, in a statement signed by his Special …
How Former Abia Gov, Kalu Drew Money from State Account for Personal Use – Witness
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!