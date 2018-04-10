Kannywood: Zango's son, Haidar shoots debut album 'Take Over' - Daily Trust — Nigeria Today

Kannywood: Zango’s son, Haidar shoots debut album ‘Take Over’ – Daily Trust
|
Daily Trust
|
Kannywood: Zango's son, Haidar shoots debut album 'Take Over'
Daily Trust
Haidar Adam, a biological son of famous Kannywood actor and musician, Adam A. Zango has concluded shooting of his debut album titled 'Take Over'. Daily Trust confirmed that the album, which was shot in Kano, consists of three songs, 'Godiya', 'Rayuwa …
