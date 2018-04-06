Kano Fire Service saves 180 lives, N86m goods in March — Official — Nigeria Today

Kano Fire Service saves 180 lives, N86m goods in March — Official

The Kano State Fire Service said on Friday that it saved 180 lives and goods worth N86 million from 110 fire outbreaks in the state in March.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the service, Alhaji Saidu Mohammed, however, told the News men in Kano that 14 lives were lost in the incidents.

Mohammed said 41 houses and 69 shops were affected in the fire outbreaks while properties valued at N29 million were destroyed during the period.

He said that the service received 124 rescue calls and 24 false alarms from residents during the month.

Mohammed said that the major causes of the fire were the use of inferior electrical materials, poor handling of electrical appliances, cooking gas and boiling ring as well as accidents.

He advised the general public to be careful in this dry season in handling fire and stop storing petroleum products to avert fire outbreak.

NAN

